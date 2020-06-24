BOSTON (WWLP) – Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in town.
Springfield has the highest number of cases in western Massachusetts with 2,754 cases, followed by Holyoke with 905 cases. Towns like Heath, Monroe and Wendell have 0 cases of coronavirus. There are 13,897 cases in Boston, the largest amount in the state.
You can view more detail, including how many people have been tested in each city town, on the Mass.gov website.
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,938 deaths, 107,611 total cases
Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th:
- Abington 233
- Acton 157
- Acushnet 88
- Adams 35
- Agawam 452
- Alford Less than 5
- Amesbury 178
- Amherst 94
- Andover 305
- Aquinnah Less than 5
- Arlington 304
- Ashburnham 32
- Ashby 15
- Ashfield Less than 5
- Ashland 247
- Athol 63
- Attleboro 654
- Auburn 213
- Avon 72
- Ayer 136
- Barnstable 362
- Barre 62
- Becket 14
- Bedford 271
- Belchertown 102
- Bellingham 125
- Belmont 230
- Berkley 70
- Berlin 20
- Bernardston 6
- Beverly 609
- Billerica 539
- Blackstone 47
- Blandford Less than 5
- Bolton 11
- Boston 13897
- Bourne 154
- Boxborough 25
- Boxford 41
- Boylston 20
- Braintree 812
- Brewster 103
- Bridgewater 359
- Brimfield 6
- Brockton 4197
- Brookfield 19
- Brookline 386
- Buckland 8
- Burlington 265
- Cambridge 986
- Canton 285
- Carlisle 15
- Carver 58
- Charlemont Less than 5
- Charlton 75
- Chatham 18
- Chelmsford 333
- Chelsea 2907
- Cheshire Less than 5
- Chester Less than 5
- Chesterfield Less than 5
- Chicopee 433
- Chilmark Less than 5
- Clarksburg 7
- Clinton 245
- Cohasset 25
- Colrain Less than 5
- Concord 173
- Conway Less than 5
- Cummington Less than 5
- Dalton 13
- Danvers 725
- Dartmouth 386
- Dedham 399
- Deerfield 10
- Dennis 96
- Dighton 67
- Douglas 46
- Dover 18
- Dracut 459
- Dudley 93
- Dunstable 10
- Duxbury 111
- East Bridgewater 177
- East Brookfield 14
- East Longmeadow 271
- Eastham 10
- Easthampton 83
- Easton 269
- Edgartown 7
- Egremont 5
- Erving 6
- Essex 24
- Everett 1747
- Fairhaven 240
- Fall River 1566
- Falmouth 201
- Fitchburg 786
- Florida Less than 5
- Foxborough 112
- Framingham 1720
- Franklin 132
- Freetown 97
- Gardner 193
- Georgetown 56
- Gill Less than 5
- Gloucester 257
- Goshen Less than 5
- Gosnold 0
- Grafton 94
- Granby 28
- Granville 10
- Great Barrington 72
- Greenfield 201
- Groton 43
- Groveland 33
- Hadley 43
- Halifax 56
- Hamilton 36
- Hampden 96
- Hancock Less than 5
- Hanover 74
- Hanson 108
- Hardwick 9
- Harvard 18
- Harwich 123
- Hatfield 17
- Haverhill 1217
- Hawley 0
- Heath 0
- Hingham 275
- Hinsdale Less than 5
- Holbrook 193
- Holden 119
- Holland 8
- Holliston 56
- Holyoke 905
- Hopedale 42
- Hopkinton 121
- Hubbardston 6
- Hudson 191
- Hull 50
- Huntington 14
- Ipswich 71
- Kingston 136
- Lakeville 59
- Lancaster 100
- Lanesborough 8
- Lawrence 3515
- Lee 19
- Leicester 151
- Lenox 13
- Leominster 680
- Leverett Less than 5
- Lexington 321
- Leyden 0
- Lincoln 38
- Littleton 98
- Longmeadow 214
- Lowell 2854
- Ludlow 124
- Lunenburg 62
- Lynn 3604
- Lynnfield 93
- Malden 1222
- Manchester 20
- Mansfield 163
- Marblehead 228
- Marion 13
- Marlborough 984
- Marshfield 168
- Mashpee 63
- Mattapoisett 35
- Maynard 70
- Medfield 36
- Medford 1020
- Medway 118
- Melrose 242
- Mendon 30
- Merrimac 36
- Methuen 1004
- Middleborough 264
- Middlefield 0
- Middleton 163
- Milford 641
- Millbury 210
- Millis 48
- Millville 19
- Milton 300
- Monroe 0
- Monson 36
- Montague 28
- Monterey 0
- Montgomery Less than 5
- Mount Washington 0
- Nahant 40
- Nantucket 13
- Natick 413
- Needham 329
- New Ashford 0
- New Bedford 2095
- New Braintree Less than 5
- New Marlborough 7
- New Salem Less than 5
- Newbury 13
- Newburyport 97
- Newton 767
- Norfolk 27
- North Adams 46
- North Andover 340
- North Attleborough 252
- North Brookfield 16
- North Reading 187
- Northampton 273
- Northborough 223
- Northbridge 311
- Northfield Less than 5
- Norton 133
- Norwell 121
- Norwood 576
- Oak Bluffs 5
- Oakham 7
- Orange 40
- Orleans 16
- Otis Less than 5
- Oxford 80
- Palmer 48
- Paxton 33
- Peabody 976
- Pelham Less than 5
- Pembroke 92
- Pepperell 52
- Peru Less than 5
- Petersham 7
- Phillipston 15
- Pittsfield 174
- Plainfield Less than 5
- Plainville 64
- Plymouth 598
- Plympton 11
- Princeton 6
- Provincetown 22
- Quincy 1129
- Randolph 942
- Raynham 238
- Reading 296
- Rehoboth 62
- Revere 1748
- Richmond 5
- Rochester 34
- Rockland 283
- Rockport 82
- Rowe 0
- Rowley 58
- Royalston Less than 5
- Russell 11
- Rutland 53
- Salem 625
- Salisbury 52
- Sandisfield Less than 5
- Sandwich 94
- Saugus 556
- Savoy Less than 5
- Scituate 186
- Seekonk 82
- Sharon 154
- Sheffield 15
- Shelburne 8
- Sherborn 14
- Shirley 177
- Shrewsbury 317
- Shutesbury Less than 5
- Somerset 201
- Somerville 951
- South Hadley 144
- Southampton 30
- Southborough 41
- Southbridge 163
- Southwick 51
- Spencer 49
- Springfield 2754
- Sterling 120
- Stockbridge 14
- Stoneham 374
- Stoughton 602
- Stow 27
- Sturbridge 42
- Sudbury 197
- Sunderland 9
- Sutton 50
- Swampscott 128
- Swansea 133
- Taunton 964
- Templeton 122
- Tewksbury 582
- Tisbury 8
- Tolland Less than 5
- Topsfield 114
- Townsend 35
- Truro 10
- Tyngsborough 92
- Tyringham Less than 5
- Upton 24
- Uxbridge 77
- Wakefield 313
- Wales Less than 5
- Walpole 232
- Waltham 1227
- Ware 31
- Wareham 211
- Warren 22
- Warwick 0
- Washington Less than 5
- Watertown 388
- Wayland 106
- Webster 248
- Wellesley 232
- Wellfleet Less than 5
- Wendell 0
- Wenham 19
- West Boylston 43
- West Bridgewater 142
- West Brookfield 19
- West Newbury 10
- West Springfield 362
- West Stockbridge 5
- West Tisbury 7
- Westborough 336
- Westfield 439
- Westford 139
- Westhampton 6
- Westminster 32
- Weston 108
- Westport 97
- Westwood 126
- Weymouth 715
- Whately 5
- Whitman 187
- Wilbraham 223
- Williamsburg 10
- Williamstown 82
- Wilmington 327
- Winchendon 88
- Winchester 118
- Windsor 0
- Winthrop 253
- Woburn 621
- Worcester 5165
- Worthington 0
- Wrentham 191
- Yarmouth 113
- Unknown 259
- State 102762