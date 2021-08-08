COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state

(WWLP) – COVID-19 cases are surging across the country with more than 100,000 new cases reported nationwide.

Cases in Massachusetts are also trending upward with just over 1000 cases per day being reported.

In Western Massachusetts, the level of community transmission for Berkshire and Hampden County is considered high risk for COVID-19. Hampden County’s vaccination rates are still the lowest in the state.

Franklin County is a substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission and Hampshire County is the lowest in the state at a moderate level.

Health officials recommend wearing a mask indoors in areas of high transmission.

According to the most recent report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, bringing the total to 678,544 total confirmed cases statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

The data is also showing most cases are highest amongst 20 to 29-year-old age groups. Hospitalizations are trending upward in the state, currently, 271 patients statewide are being hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to Baystate Health, there currently are 27 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 4 are in the ICU.