(WWLP) – Covid-19 cases are dropping across the country, allowing public health officials to turn their attention back to some other viruses.

Norovirus outbreaks, also known as the stomach flu are on the rise over the last year. From August 2021 through the beginning of March, the CDC reported 448 norovirus cases.

During the same period one year ago, there were just 78 reported. Public health experts say the relaxation of covid-19 control measures may be contributing to the spike in stomach flu.

Norovirus is highly contagious and spreads from person to person through surfaces. The best way to avoid catching it is good, old-fashioned hygiene. Wash your hands and clean your home’s surfaces regularly.



