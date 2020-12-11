Covid-19 impacting MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield

SUFFIELD, CT (WWLP)–The Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) is reporting that they are monitoring 101 COVID-19 asymptomatic inmates at Macdougall-Walker Correctional Institution (MWCI) in Suffield, according to an email sent to 22News from Karen Martucci, Director of External Affairs for the Connecticut DOC.

There are also 34 staff members from the facility at home recovering from the virus.

They have created medical isolation units at MWCI where agency physicians and nurses care for inmates from all 14 correctional facilities in the state (not all from MWCI) that are symptomatic and have tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 162 inmates being cared for in medical isolation.

MWCI is a large maximum security facility that manages nearly 1800 inmates with more than 600 staff. The data confirms there have been ten deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March, none of whom were individuals from MWCI.

Martucci went on to say that the Department of Correction has implemented protocols to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the state’s correctional facilities. These efforts include:

· Focus on continuous cleaning and sanitizing – adequate cleaning supplies are readily available.

· The population receives weekly soap and cloth masks free of charge.

· All new intakes are quarantined for 14 days and tested before going into general population.

· All employees and inmates are required to wear a mask that convers their mouth and nose.

· Verbal screening and temperature checks are required at the entrance of every facility.

· Direct-care employees are mandated to participate in COVID-19 testing – recently rolled out a weekly schedule.

· Conducting four rounds of mass testing with the inmate population and rolling out a process to test every other week.

· Additional testing for the population occurs upon intake at the conclusion of quarantine, before transfer to another facility, before release from custody, before any community medical appointments, when symptoms dictate and when someone is identified through contact tracing.

The Connecticut Department of Correction has a dedicated public webpage for coronavirus information.