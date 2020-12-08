COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 40 new deaths, 3,627 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 40 newly confirmed deaths and 3,627 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/15/20 – 11/28/20

0-19 years: 5,891

20-29 years: 6,876

30-39 years: 5,713

40-49 years: 4,739

50-59 years: 5,026

60-69 years: 3,394

70-79 years: 1,790

80+ years: 1,315

According to the Department of Public Health, 58,501 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,072,057 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 253,649.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,050 new individuals have tested positive with 284,946 total tests reported.

1,552 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 310 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,833 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,076 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,627

New Molecular Tests: 58,501

Estimated Active Cases: 58,601

New Deaths: 40

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 495

Total Cases: 9,798

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 243

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,307

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 403

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,920

COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities in western Massachusetts

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here

Massachusetts COVID clusters by type of exposure