COVID-19 outbreak reported at Colchester nursing home

HARTFORD Conn. (AP) — An independent review of the impact the coronavirus outbreak has had in Connecticut’s nursing homes found that those with more staff have had a significantly lower percentage of cases and deaths per bed.

The report from the Princeton, New Jersey, research firm Mathematica, and ordered by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont in June, reviewed how the state, nursing homes and assisted living centers prepared for and responded to the pandemic.

It found that the state neglected the needs of nursing homes at the start of the pandemic, concentrating more on making sure hospitals were prepared for the outbreak. The 157-page report makes numerous recommendations, including that all homes have a full-time staff member dedicated to preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

Dr. Deidre Gifford, the acting DPH commissioner, said homes already have someone doing that job on at least a part-time basis. She said the state has already begun instituting many of the other suggestions, such as providing frequent testing and making sure homes have adequate protective equipment.

“The strategies that we’ve been putting in place to prepare for a second wave were validated by the recommendations that (Mathematica) made after they did this scan of the environment,” she said.

Gifford promised the state would adopt long-term recommendations, including that the nursing home industry be involved in future planning.

The reports release coincides with another nursing home outbreak of the virus, this one at a home in Colchester. Forty people, including 32 residents of the Harrington Court Nursing home have tested positive for the virus since last week. No deaths have been reported. The state Health Department is conducting rapid tests of all residents and staff using one of its mobile testing units. Harrington Court, which is owned by Genesis Health Care, houses more than 80 residents.

Some of the residents who tested positive have been moved to another Genesis facility, the Quinnipiac Valley Center in Wallingford, which has a wing dedicated to COVID-19 patients.