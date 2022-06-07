(WWLP) – As we begin the third summer of the covid-19 pandemic, people are asking, when will we be done? Infectious disease experts say this summer will be less affected than the last two, but the pandemic is not over.

Based on transmission levels over the winter and spring, researchers estimate there will be a small surge in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over the summer, but the severity will be regionalized.

Places that saw the widespread transmission of the Omicron variant will be less impacted because those communities have higher immunity. We likely will not see the transition to endemic covid-19.

To reclassify, researchers have to determine a predictable pattern and settle on an acceptable level of baseline transmission.

The virus remains unpredictable thanks to the threat of new variants and ever-changing protection protocols.