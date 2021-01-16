COVID-19 pandemic may reduce US life expectancy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus pandemic may reduce the average U.S. life expectancy according to a new study from the University of Southern California and Princeton University.

The researchers used four scenarios of deaths, one in which the pandemic had not occurred and three that included actual and projected deaths from the pandemic.

They found that due to the pandemic deaths, life expectancy at birth for Americans will shorten by just over a year to 77 and a half years old.

That is the lowest life expectancy estimated since 2003 and the largest single-year decline in life expectancy in at least 40 years.