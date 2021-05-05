COVID-19 shots easily available in western Massachusetts

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Vaccine availability is expanding in our area making it easier for people to get a COVID-19 shot.

Although there are a couple of places you can walk-in for you shot, they aren’t seeing a lot of people take advantage of the opportunity. Baystate Health Education Center in Holyoke is open for walk-ins all this week.

Baystate Health Education Center are administering Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but numbers are down. Last week Baystate Health vaccinated 1,700 people at this location, compared to up to 4,200 doses the previous week.

Some say it has to do with the J&J vaccine incident, which caused blood clots in some individuals even though its been resolved.

“I think because of the whole J&J incident I think people are hesitant but people still need to get vaccinated. We need to get herd immunity and we are encouraging people to come out and get vaccinated.” Lisa Sanders, Castle of Knights vaccination clinic

The Castle of Knights site in Chicopee is also taking walk-ins this week. The Chicopee Health Department said they are also struggling to fill all available appointments. Officials ask that you bring a legal photo ID, an insurance card and a mask.