COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Cooley Dickinson Hospital

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital has received the initial allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will begin vaccinating frontline health care workers, on Thursday, December 17.

“I am so proud of Cooley Dickinson’s health care providers and all the selfless ways they have cared for our community over the last 9 months of this pandemic,” said Cooley Dickinson Chief Medical Officer Dr. Estevan Garcia.

According to the Chief Medical Officer, as the vaccine becomes more available, more people will be protected from COVID but people should continue to wear masks and socially distance from each other, especially during the upcoming holidays.