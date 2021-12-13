COVID cases four times higher than this time last year in Warren County update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as 59 recoveries. The county is monitoring a current total of 428 active coronavirus cases.

The county sent out a graphic on Monday that spelled out how that case load compares to where the region was last year. Monday’s total is more than 4 times higher than the total on Dec. 13, 2020, which stood at 104 active cases. 16 cases on Monday were hospitalized, compared to 4 on Dec. 13, 2020. Cases now and last year are also broken down by town.

One hospitalized case on Monday was considered in critical condition. The rest are considered in moderate condition, as are another five cases outside the hospital.

The county asks residents to assume they will be exposed to coronavirus when entering a public setting or workplace that includes close interaction with others. Vaccination for children is also being encouraged, as many coronavirus cases among children are emerging.

Seven of Monday’s new cases were among residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,645 positive coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 45,580 fully vaccinated residents.

Vaccines and booster shots are available at the state-run vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury. Additionally, Warren County is running vaccine clinics at the county municipal center for the next three Tuesdays – Dec. 14, 21 and 28 – from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center, as well as a noon – 2 p.m. clinic on Thursday, Dec. 16.