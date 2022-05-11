(WWLP) – Covid-19 cases among grade-school students are climbing all over the country forcing some schools to bring back mask mandates cancel end-of-year events and sometimes shut down altogether.

In most cases, damaging outbreaks at schools follow the removal of mask mandates for classes or large-scale events like prom.

With so many disruptions to education over the last two years, administrators are taking new steps to make it to the end of the year.

Schools in New Jersey have instituted temporary mask mandates, while others in Maine transitioned to remote learning or closed entirely last week, to slow the spread of infection.