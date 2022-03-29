(WWLP) – Millions of Americans have yet to file their taxes, and if you haven’t done so, there are some important reminders about the COVID relief payments that could affect your refund. Massachusetts’ tax season ends on April 19, three weeks from today.

The Child Tax Credit will hit on this year’s return. The first half of the funds should have been distributed in six monthly payments from July to December, 2021. Any extra Child Tax Credit payments do have to be paid back.

If you received those before a change in the number of dependents in your home or a change in income, you may see over payments come out of your refund.

All unemployment payments received last year count as taxable income, that’s a change from 2020.

The 2021 third round of stimulus checks will not affect your return.