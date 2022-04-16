SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The daily “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed on Sunday, April 17, for Easter.

American Medical Response (AMR), the City of Springfield’s provider of medical transportation, announced the decision on Friday. Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Health and Human Services Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris, worked together on the decision.

Testing will resume on Monday morning as normal and no appointments are necessary. Registering in advance is encouraged by American Medial Response.

At 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, MA testing is available on a drive-through basis. The hours of testing are between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

Nearly 1,000 people are being tested daily at the AMR site on Boston Road in Springfield. AMR has administered more than 300,000 tests since the site opened at the beginning of the pandemic.