COVID testing center closed due to storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American Medical Response (AMR) announced in a statement Sunday that due to inclement weather caused by Henri, the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall will be closed on Sunday, August 22, and Monday, August 23, 2021.

Testing will start up again Tuesday morning. While appointments are not needed, AMR does ask those who can to register on mass.gov.

Testing is available on a drive-through basis only. Testing at The Eastfield Mall is located at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, MA. Testing is available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.