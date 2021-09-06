Coyote attacks 2 children in Massachusetts town

ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Two toddlers were attacked by a coyote in separate incidents in the Massachusetts town of Arlington, officials say.

The first attack was reported at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday when a 2-year-old girl in her Epping Street yard was approached, bitten on the back and dragged by a coyote. About 10 minutes later another 2-year-old female was approached by the coyote in her yard in Summer Hill Circle and scratched.

Both children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Arlington is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northwest of Boston. Officials believe that the same coyote was involved in both incidents. They are now trying to locate the coyote.

Last month a 5-year-old boy was playing in a sandbox on Cutler Hill Road in Arlington when he was bitten by a coyote.