EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Coyote sightings in western Massachusetts are a pretty common occurrence but coyotes are especially active right now. Mid February is the peak of their breeding season. While there have been some reports of coyotes attacking pets in the past, they generally try to avoid contact with humans.

“They’ll adjust their activities to stay away from people as much as possible but at the same time they’re really adaptable to human environments so they actually pay attention to when people are active so they’re more likely to shift they’re schedule so there’s no conflict,” said Mass Audubon Central/Western Regional Scientist Tom Lautzenheiser.

There are some precautions you should take if you spot coyotes in your neighborhood.

“If you have a dog that you keep outside don’t leave the dog food outside where the coyotes could get it,” said Lautzenheiser.

Don’t leave garbage outside your home. Be sure to bring your cats inside and if you have a small dog you should walk with it.



Coyotes give birth in April and May to an average of 5 to 9 pups.



This is also coyote hunting season in Massachusetts. The season runs from January 1st through March 7th. Hunting is not allowed on Sundays and you must have all the required licenses and permits to hunt coyote.