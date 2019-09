PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A multi-car accident has shut down the Mass Pike in Palmer.

According to Massachusetts State Police, two people are entrapped. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin reports that LifeFlight is currently on its way.

I-90 is temporarily closed in both directions at the 66-mile marker. Traffic is backed up as far as Brimfield.

22News will bring you updates as they become available.

