Crash involving dump truck kills Tiverton woman

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly Tiverton woman is dead after a serious crash in Swansea Friday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Route 6 and Maple Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of a crash.

The crash involved a Toyota Corolla and a Ford F476 dump truck. Police said the driver of the Toyota — identified as 81-year-old Claudette Desilets — was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Traffic was diverted for more than two hours while officers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

Police said the driver of the dump truck — identified as a 39-year-old man — is cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash, but police said no charges have been filed.