EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash involving a motorcycle and two cars has closed two major roadways to traffic in East Longmeadow Friday morning.

Our 22News crew could see a motorcycle and two other vehicles involved in the crash at Somers Rd. (Route 83) and Pease Rd. An accident reconstruction team has been called-in.

Details on the crash were not immediately available from East Longmeadow police.

Somers Road is closed to through traffic between Hampden Rd. and Meadowbrook Rd., while Pease Road is closed to through traffic from Prospect St. (Rt. 186) to Somers Rd.