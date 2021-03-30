Crash leaves one dead, two hospitalized in Maryland

Anyone with information is asked to call the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM — An overnight crash left one dead and two injured in Montgomery County.

The crash happened late Sunday night just before midnight Sunday near Airpark Road and Muncaster Mill Road in Gaithersburg, where a truck and car collided. Detectives determined that a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling west on airpark road approaching Muncaster Mill Road and a dump truck was traveling east when, for reasons still under investigation, the Jetta left the roadway, became airborne, and collided with the dump truck.

The front-seat passenger in the dump truck, identified as Jack Tyler Wert, 27, of Damascus, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Both the driver of the truck and the driver of the Volkswagen are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Advisory – Airpark Rd CLOSED/BLOCKED Stratos Lane & Muncaster Mill Road, collision & vehicle fire, vehicle fire was quickly extinguished, 2 trapped patients were extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported several patients , some lanes blocked , PD on scene pic.twitter.com/yfSfwDLIJf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 29, 2021

This collision investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the collision reconstruction unit at 240-773-6620.