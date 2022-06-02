(WWLP) – Tracking and maintaining a good credit score can be crucial to reaching your financial goals such as home ownership.

Credit Scores are used by financial institutions to rate how likely you are to successfully pay back debt.

They can range from 300 to 850 and are based on how well you have handled debt in the past.

Three-digit number meaning and how to keep it high:

Anything over 670 is considered good

The upper 700’s are very good

15 percent of the population has a score below 600

The national average sits at 716

Anything below 600 will significantly limit your financial opportunity

To keep your score high, pay your bills on time and stay under 30 percent of your credit card limit.