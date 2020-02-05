Crews called to Walnut Street in Springfield for fire

1  of  2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews have been called to a fire in the Walnut Street section of Springfield Wednesday evening. 

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were called to 345 Walnut Street before 6 p.m. for a house fire.  

At this time, there is no word on any road closures or injuries. 

If you’re traveling in the area, it’s advised to use caution as crews are working on the fire. Click here for the live Waze traffic map.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when more details develop. 

