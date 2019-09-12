Crews rescue stranded kayaker & four-legged friend

(KSEE) – A California man is happy to be alive after a harrowing swift water rescue in Fresno County last month.

Authorities found the 66-year-old man and his dog clinging to a tree in the middle of the San Joaquin River on August 26.

The man said he was paddling downstream when a branch hit him in the face and disoriented him. The kayak overturned and filled with water, but the man and his dog were able to get out of the small canoe and swim to the nearby tree.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department released helicopter footage of the rescue. It shows crews first rescuing the dog, and eventually the man.

They were not injured and they both had life jackets on, the sheriff’s office says.

