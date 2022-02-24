SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- Public Works crews in every Western Massachusetts city and town are geared up for the arrival of a lot of snow tomorrow.

Springfield Public Works Director, Chris Cignoli, has one hundred and thirty plow trucks ready to keep the city moving. A significant improvement in the number of plows available a year ago. Cignoli has been keeping an eye on the kind of storm we should expect.

“The snow is expected to be very, very wet and very heavy. So residents are going to have a difficult time doing it on their own. So when we plow it to the side of the road it’s going to be wet and heavy,” said Cignoli.

And to keep the DPW equipment rolling at peak efficiency, Cignoli and all the other Pioneer Valley DPW

directors urge everyone to please obey the parking ban in their community.