Crews working to clean up 300-gallon chemical spill Astro-Chemicals building in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Crews are working to clean up a large chemical spill at a building on Memorial Drive in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Spokesperson, Dennis Leger, firefighters were called to the Astro-Chemicals building at 8:21 p.m. for a report of a chemical spill.

When firefighters got to the building they found that 300-gallons of Tetaethylsicicate, a type-three flammable chemical, had spilled.

Leger said the spill happened when the chemical was being transferred from a tanker to the factory. He said a coupling had let go and caused the spill.

The State Regional Hazmat Team was called in to help with the spill. Leger said firefighters are containing the spill and monitoring air levels. A private contractor has been called in to clean the spill.

