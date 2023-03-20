MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 50,000 fentanyl pills along with $85,000 was seized as part of an investigation in the southeastern part of the state last month.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the task force seized approximately 47,000 fentanyl pills along with $85,000 as part of an investigation last month. A court-authorized search warrant was conducted at a location, not yet identified to the media due to the ongoing operations.

The pressed fentanyl pills were blue and stamped with the marking M-30, which also resembled real 30-milligram pharmaceutical-grade oxycodone pills. The investigation is ongoing into tracking fentanyl pills in Bristol and Plymouth counties.

The street value of the pills, if sold to drug users at 30-milligram oxycodone prices, is approximately $1.23 million, according to a news release by the Massachusetts State Police.

State police along with local police (Middleborough, Brockton, and East Bridgewater) and federal partners worked on the lengthy, complex investigation aimed at stemming the flow of illicit narcotics into Massachusetts communities.