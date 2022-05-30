SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died following a shooting inside Saga on Worthington Street Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, police were called to the business around 10:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired inside the club. When police arrived, they found a man inside the bathroom that had died from a gunshot wound.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information can anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting SOLVE then your tip.