1 person shot, killed outside Woburn sports bar

by: Associated Press

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — One person was killed in a shooting outside a sports bar in Woburn on Saturday night.

Police were called to a shooting around 9 p.m. outside Jake n Joe’s Sports Grille Restaurant on Mishawum Road.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office said it did not appear to be a random shooting and that there is no threat to the public.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. Police told NBC Boston that a shooter fired more than 20 rounds outside the bar, hitting one person. Police were looking for the shooter on Sunday.

