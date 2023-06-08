Suspects allegedly trafficked large quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine from Massachusetts to New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – Manchester law enforcement officials charged a total of 22 defendants from across New England in connection with a suspected drug trafficking ring in New Hampshire.

For the last 4 years, 53-year-old Juan Ramon Soto Baez has been selling fentanyl and crack cocaine to the Manchester area through an organized drug trafficking ring. Baez and his associates used a sophisticated business model, using a dispatch phone number to order the drugs and runners would drive the products to customers at a predetermined location.

According to the Department of Justice in New Hampshire on Tuesday, officers arrested suspects connected to the investigation for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Approximately 1.6 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 150 grams of suspected cocaine case, 250 grams of suspected fentanyl, 100 bags of suspected controlled substances packaged for sale, $26,000, and four firearms were seized.

The following individuals were charged:

Juan Ramon Soto Baez (aka Ricky, Nicolas Lopez Rosado), 53, of Dorchester, Massachusetts. Osvaldo David Soto Jimenez (aka Tony), 29, of Dorchester, Massachusetts Melissa Rey Ramos (aka Ralphie), 34, of Peabody, Massachusetts Angel Leonel Fuentes Pizarro, 42, of Boston, Massachusetts Dari Rafael Baez Martinez (aka Chino), 32, of Boston, Massachusetts Leander Jose Rivera Soto, 28, of Boston, Massachusetts Gabriel Hernandez, 30, of Boston, Massachusetts Jose Cordero Ortiz, 37, of Boston, Massachusetts Jhonattan Jimenez, 36, of Boston, Massachusetts Brandon Rivera, 21, of Boston, Massachusetts Hidequell Gonzalez Viscaino, 22, of Waterbury, Connecticut Flemin Soto Baez (aka Carlos, Joel Rodriguez), 38, of Manchester, New Hampshire Maria Camacho (aka Christina), 43, of Manchester, New Hampshire Luis Maldonado (aka Tony), 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire Katie Girgus, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire Nickolas Starkey, 34, of Manchester, New Hampshire Daniel Beldin, 33, of Manchester, New Hampshire Victor Arias Mejia, 38, of Manchester, New Hampshire Alesha Neault, 37, of Manchester, New Hampshire Yefris Cruz Andujar, 23, of Providence, Rhode Island Antonio Aguasvivas (aka Toni), 27, of Providence, Rhode Island Alejandro Reyes Rosado, 29, of UNKNOWN

The suspected leader of the drug trafficking ring, Juan Ramon Soto Baez, is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord on Thursday. The additional defendants are scheduled for federal court at varying times this week. If convicted, the defendants could face up to 20 years in prison.