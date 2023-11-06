LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 220 pounds of suspected drugs were recently seized by a gang task force in Massachusetts, in what the FBI says is believed to be among the biggest-ever drug busts in a single location in New England.

According to NBC Boston, 228 pounds of drugs consisted of more than 10 million doses, with a street value of $8 million the drugs were seized in Lynn. The FBI said that some of the drugs seized included pills shaped to resemble heart-shaped Valentine’s Day candy.

The bust was conducted by the North Shore Gang Task Force. It’s one of 160 violent gang task forces nationwide that combine federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies in an effort to combat violent crime.