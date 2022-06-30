BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ten Boston area gang members and associates pleaded guilty in federal court for drug and firearm charges.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 10 defendants associated with NOB (abbreviation for the Norton/Olney/Barry streets in Dorchester), a Boston-based street gang, were indicted in June 2020 as part of a federal sweep targeting numerous NOB street gang members and associates.

All 10 pleaded guilty over the last several weeks in federal court to various crimes, including racketeering (RICO) conspiracy, drug trafficking and illegal firearms charges.

Michael Brandao, a/k/a “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 21, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Kelvin Barros, a/k/a “Kal” or “7981 Kal,” 26, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy; conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Ricky Pina, a/k/a “Blake,” 25, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy. David Rodriguez, a/k/a “D,” 36, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy. Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, a/k/a “Dub,” 26, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Joshua Teixeira, a/k/a “Trouble,” 27, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Joseph Gomes, a/k/a “Joey” or “J-Money,” 26, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Samael Mathieu, a/k/a “Hamma” or “Hamma Thang,” 25, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Darius Bass, a/k/a “Tre” or “Trigga Tre,” 28, pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy. Damian Cortez, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

NOB is based in Boston however, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says criminal activity has spanned across other communities, including Randolph, New Bedford, Stoughton, Brockton, East Bridgewater, Taunton and Cape Cod, as well as Rhode Island, Maine and Connecticut.

Law enforcement seized numerous items including 11 firearms, over one kilogram of fentanyl (including over 2,000 fentanyl pills manufactured to appear as commercial oxycodone pills), a commercial pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana and approximately $36,000 in cash.