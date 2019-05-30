10 people arrested during ‘anti-john’ prostitution sweep in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Ten people were arrested in Springfield as part of an “Anti-John” prostitution sweep in the city Wednesday.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, undercover officers and detectives made 10 arrests in and around the South End neighborhood starting shortly after noon and ending before 8 p.m.

The following people are being charged with prostitution solicitation as a result of the arrests:

32-year-old Angelo Gilliam

63-year-old Robert McQueen of Springfield

40-year old Joel Paulino of Springfield

51-year old Ramon Rivera of Springfield

37-year old Pablo Gonalez of Springfield

35-year old Ruben Lopez-Cancino of Springfield

Twenty-nine-year-old Courtney Haile of West Springfield, 43-year old Alison Carter and 34-year old Jessica Bledsoe of Springfield are being charged with sexual conduct for a fee.

Walsh said Haile is also has a default warrant for charges of possession of a class A and class B drug, and Bledsoe has a default warrant for charges of sexual conduct for a fee.

