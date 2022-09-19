SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after police were called to a report of a person pointing a gun at someone during a disturbance on State Street.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Friday at around 4:50 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of State Street for a gun call involving a suspect pointing a firearm at another individual(s) during a disturbance. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Izin Curbelo of Springfield, drove away before officers arrived.

Detectives found the car in the area of the 0-100 block of Bowdoin Street and located Curbelo. Six people including Curbelo were detained while detectives conducted an investigation. Police seized a loaded firearm, two BB Pistols and more than 100 bags of suspected fentanyl inside the home. Curbelo was arrested and the others were released.

Izin Curbelo is charged with the following: