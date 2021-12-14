100 bags of suspected heroin seized in truck search

Lamoille County, VT — At around midnight on Monday, deputies from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department saw a truck pulled to the side of the road in the town of Walden. About an hour later after a visit to the St. Johnsbury Correctional Facility, the deputies found the truck in the same location and decided to conduct a welfare check on the driver.

Deputies identified Hunter Patten, 22, of Hardwick, VT as the operator of the truck. It was discovered that Patten was in possession of suspected heroin and subsequently taken into custody. The truck was seized as evidence and towed from the scene. Lamoille County deputies were granted a search warrant for the truck and approximately 100 bags of suspected heroin was seized.

Patten was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Court on January 3 to respond to the charge of Possession of Heroin.