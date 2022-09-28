STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested after Massachusetts State Police conducted a traffic stop for speeding on I-84 in Sturbridge and discovered narcotics, cash, and a loaded gun.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police, at around 6 p.m. on Monday, September 12th Trooper Joel Daoust merged his cruiser onto I-84 westbound, from Route 20 in Sturbridge and noticed a black Audi going over the speed limit. Trooper Daoust conducted a traffic stop and the driver was identified as 30-year-old Marcus Riggins of East Hartford, Connecticut.

Riggins did not have a driver’s license and was placed under arrest. While searching Riggins, the trooper found what was believed to be a bundle of wax folds that are used to package illegal narcotics under his belt line.

During a vehicle search, police seized a loaded .25 caliber pistol, which Riggins is not licensed to carry, 1,425 wax folds, containing a combined amount of 29 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and cash.

Photo courtesy of Massachusetts Police Department

Riggins was taken to the Sturbridge Barracks for booking and bail was set at $15,000. Riggins is scheduled to be arraigned at Dudley District Court on the following charges: