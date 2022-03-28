BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Lawrence was arrested Friday on drug distribution charges involving counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice in Boston, 32-year-old Miguel Angel Fajardo was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. He is being held in custody pending a detention hearing.

Officers allegedly seized the following from Fajardo’s apartment: