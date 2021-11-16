$10K bail set for man that allegedly put substance into car’s gas tank in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester County man pleaded not guilty Tuesday after Southampton officers arrested him for allegedly putting a substance into a car’s gas tank.

The suspect, 37-year-old Alexander Yee of Winchester was arraigned on charges of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony. A District Court Judge set Yee’s bail for $10,000 and agreed with Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne’s proposal that if Yee does post bail, he is required to be equipped with an electronic monitoring bracelet and stay out of Hampshire County until his trial is over.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for December 14th.

Southampton officers were called to the Big Y parking lot around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a suspicious person allegedly putting something into a gas tank of a parked vehicle. By the time officers arrived, the person had left the area. Witnesses were able to provide police with enough information to identify the suspect as Yee. On Monday around 4:45 p.m., Southampton and Winchendon officers arrested Yee at his home.