SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police arrested eleven individuals after an “Anti-John” undercover prostitution operation that was conducted on Thursday.

The following were arrested and charged with “Pay for Sexual Conduct” in less than a four-hour span from the South End neighborhood:

Joel Otero (42) of Springfield

Renaud Martin (73) of Springfield

Samuel Morales (31) of Springfield

Gerald Taylor (70) of Longmeadow

Luis Jimmenez Jr. (79) of Springfield

Anthony Ramos (22) of Springfield

Davion Bryant (22) of Springfield

Jesse Gainer (33) of Springfield

Richard Sickler (56) of Chicopee

Joshua Rivera (34) of Chicopee

Omar Lopez of (44) Southbridge

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

(Springfield Police Department)

On June 7th, Springfield Police arrested two women during a prostitution sting in the High/School/Union Street area.

The “Anti-John” undercover prostitution operation was conducted by members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, Springfield Police Metro Unit and Springfield Police Officers under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan, Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victim Unit, Massachusetts State Police Hampden County Detective Unit, Hampden District Attorney’s Safe Unit, Holyoke Police and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.