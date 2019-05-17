11 cars damaged at Holyoke car dealership

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen cars were vandalized at the used car dealership in Holyoke where a deadly shooting took place.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News, 11 vehicles were damaged at Dock’s Classics on Jackson St. Thursday night.

Albert said car windows were smashed, tires were slashed, and a roof was dented. He estimated the damage to be in the thousands.

This is the same dealership where 20-year-old Aribertic Rodriguez was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the cause behind the incident.

