(CNN) – Guatemalan authorities have confiscated twelve million dollars worth of cocaine.

Authorities believe the drugs arrived at Guatemala by sea and were then going to be transported to Mexico with the U.S. as its final destination.

The cocaine was wrapped in over eight hundred packages.

Five boats were also confiscated during the operation, but no arrests were made.

