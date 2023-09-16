LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A New York man was arrested on Friday after 12 stolen debit cards were seized at a traffic stop in Longmeadow.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, at approximately 4:27 p.m., officers were sent to Berkshire Bank for someone at the ATM who was using fraudulent cards. The man then drove off from the ATM, and when officers located the vehicle on Longmeadow Street, they performed a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, officers developed probable cause to arrest the driver, who was identified as Jacques Guirand of Bay Shore, New York.

Guirand was arrested and charged with:

Identity Fraud

Receiving Stolen Property (under)

Larceny Over $1,200 by a Single Scheme

Credit/Debit Card Fraud

Officers then seized 12 debit cards that did not belong to Guirand and $3,710 in cash with the receipts from recent bank withdrawals that are related to some of the stolen debit cards. Additional charges might be filed by in Longmeadow at a later date.