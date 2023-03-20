DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in nearly a dozen car break-ins Sunday night.

Police are asking residents to check any surveillance cameras for anything suspicious between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Sunday night. The incidents were reported on Pine Street, John Street, Curtis Avenue, Central Avenue and Carson Avenue.

The department is also reminding residents to lock their car doors. If you have any information on the incidents, you are asked to contact Dalton Police at 413-684-0300.