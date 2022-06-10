GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police have arrested a 12-year old boy in connection with a threat to the Greenfield Middle School.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, on Friday morning students at the school notified their parents about a social media post threatening violence at the school. Parents called the police who launched an investigation.

The boy was arrested Friday in Chicopee and faces a felony charge.

Police determined there was no active threat but remained at the school for the rest of the day out of caution.