EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two 12-year-old kids will be charged with allegedly starting a fire inside a Massachusetts church that damaged an altar and a Bible.

On Friday afternoon, East Bridgewater Police and Fire were called to St. John the Evangelist Church for vandalism inside the building. The parish pastor told police they smelled smoke and found a fire had been set near the altar that was put out by an extinguisher.

An investigation revealed a fire was set near the altar and damaged the altar cloth and a Bible. The suspects allegedly attempted to douse the fire with water, but then used a fire extinguisher when that didn’t work.

The suspects lit candles inside the church and left used matches laying around. The suspects also allegedly took items from the food pantry.

After talking to witnesses and video footage, police identified the alleged suspects as a 12-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl. They have both been charged with the following:

Breaking and entering a building in the daytime (a felony)

Destruction of Property over $1,200

Larceny from building

Burning of a building

“There is no place for this type of incident in East Bridgewater, no matter the denomination,” Police Chief Jenkins said.

The fire was investigated by the East Bridgewater Police and Fire Departments with assistance from the State Fire Marshall’s Office.