13-year-old allegedly crashes stolen car in Springfield, three arrested after

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people, including two teens, were arrested Thursday morning after a car and foot chase through Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers observed an occupied car that was reported stolen on Wednesday and got behind it near the intersection of Allen Street and Rifle Street around 1:15 a.m.

Walsh said the driver of the car, a 13-year-old, crossed over the double yellow line and nearly struck an assisting officer’s car head-on. He then allegedly took off, ran a red light, and collided with another car near the intersection of State Street and Catherine Streets. The driver whose car was struck was taken to Baystate Medical Center to evaluate possible injuries. All four occupants of the stolen car then got out and allegedly attempted to run away.

The 13-year-old allegedly attempted to jump a fence but failed and was arrested by police behind a building at State Street and Sherman Streets. Officers also arrested a 16-year-old on the 700 block of State Street and a 14-year-old on Buckingham Street. Officers then caught up to 21-year-old Joel Arroyo-Collazo on Sherman Street and arrested him.

Walsh said Arroyo-Collazo was carrying a bag with a loaded firearm inside with 15 rounds of ammunition. Officers also seized packaged heroin, cocaine and nearly $500 from inside the bag.

The 13-year-old driver was arrested on nine different charges, the 16-year-old passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and the 14-year-old passenger was released to his family. Due to their ages, their names and charges will not be released.

This is the 70th illegal firearm the Springfield Police Department has seized this year.

(Springfield Police Department)

Arroyo-Collazo is charged with: