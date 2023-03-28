CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 13-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a car crash that hit a home on Montgomery Street Saturday morning.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victim as 13-year-old Da’Vant Byrd of Holyoke.

Chicopee Police conducted a traffic stop Saturday around 2:43 a.m. after witnessing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Broadway Street. As the officer approached the vehicle, the car drove off towards Montgomery Street.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle but later observed the vehicle crashed into a home on Montgomery Street. The vehicle quickly caught on fire and spread to the home.

Four people were inside the vehicle, ages 19, 18, 17, and 13. Three of the passengers were removed from the vehicle and taken to Baystate Medical Center for their injuries. Crews were unable to rescue Byrd before the fire got out of control.

Joe Lucia, the resident of the house, was hit by the vehicle at the time it crashed into his home. Lucia was taken to Baystate Medical Center for serious injuries. All other individuals inside the home were able to safely get out before the fire destroyed the building. A GofundMe has been created to help Lucia pay for his recovery and home.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.