NEW HAVEN, CT. (WWLP) – Police are searching for the person who shot a 13-year-old girl near Yale New Haven Hospital early on Sunday morning.

The teenager was shot in both legs and an arm, and she has since been released from the hospital.

Police say the teenager was a passenger in the car, and they believe she was not the intended target, but her boyfriend, who is also 13, was.

DCF is working with the New Haven Police Department to ensure that the victim and her family have the support that they need to move forward.