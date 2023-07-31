NEW HAVEN, CT. (WWLP) – A 13-year-old girl was shot during a gunfight that ended at Yale New Haven Hospital.

New Haven Police say they received reports of shots fired just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday. They do not believe the incident was an attack on the hospital or its personnel.

The 13-year-old girl has already been released from the hospital. Police identified two vehicles that they believe to be connected to the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.