1300+ bags of heroin seized after narcotics investigation in Springfield, six arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Six people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a narcotics investigation in Springfield’s North End.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 29-year-old Jammal Williams, 27-year-old Keiarra Murphy, 22-year-old Charles Kennedy, 32-year-old Harold Wilson, 32-year-old Luis Tiburcio, 23-year-old Dante Baldwin, were all arrested.

Walsh said officers conducted surveillance of an apartment at 120 Orchard Street and the targets of the investigation. Officers then conducted a tactical stop of a car near the intersection of Plainfield and Washburn Streets where they arrested Tiburcio.

Another stop in front of 130 Carew Street led to the arrests of Williams and Murphy and a third tactical stop on Lowell and Plainfield Streets led to the arrests of Kennedy and Wilson. During this time officers also arrested Baldwin at the corner of Fort Pleasant Avenue and Leete Street. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for drug charges.

Walsh said detectives then executed a search warrant at 120 Orchard Street and seized a loaded firearm along with items used to distribute narcotics inside the home, and two illegal firearms, approximately 205 grams of cocaine, 1335 bags of heroin, $14,574 and a large bag of marijuana inside the car that was Wilson and Kennedy’s.

(Springfield Police Department)

Williams of Springfield is charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Cocaine trafficking of 200 grams or more

Heroin trafficking of 18 grams or more

Improper storage of a firearm

Firearm Violation with one prior violent/drug crime

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Murphy of Springfield is facing the following charges:

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Improper storage of a firearm

Charles Kennedy of Elmira, NY and Harold Wilson of West Virginia are both charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Cocaine trafficking of 200 grams or more

Heroin trafficking of 18 grams or more

Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony with a defaced serial number

Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony

Possession with the intent to distribute a class D Drug

Tiburcio of Springfield is facing a cocaine trafficking charge of 200 grams or more and Baldwin is charged with an arrest warrant for the possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug.